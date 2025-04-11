Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Confluent comprises about 2.5% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth $27,007,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kong Phan sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $85,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 246,516 shares in the company, valued at $6,621,419.76. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

