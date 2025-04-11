SUNDOG (SUNDOG) One Day Volume Hits $16.43 Million

SUNDOG (SUNDOG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, SUNDOG has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SUNDOG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. SUNDOG has a total market capitalization of $39.55 million and approximately $16.43 million worth of SUNDOG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SUNDOG

SUNDOG’s launch date was August 14th, 2024. SUNDOG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SUNDOG’s official Twitter account is @sundog_trx. The official website for SUNDOG is www.sundog.meme.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUNDOG (SUNDOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Tron20 platform. SUNDOG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 997,420,606 in circulation. The last known price of SUNDOG is 0.03884143 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $18,152,305.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sundog.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUNDOG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUNDOG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUNDOG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

