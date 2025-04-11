ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.26 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. ICON has a total market cap of $91.68 million and $7.26 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0866 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,071,485,256 coins and its circulating supply is 1,058,987,312 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,071,418,668.6045358 with 1,058,980,229.3316791 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.08597742 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $5,408,977.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.