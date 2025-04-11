Zillow Group’s (ZG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 43,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,262. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.76. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $38.06 and a twelve month high of $86.58.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. The trade was a 1.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 132.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,766 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.