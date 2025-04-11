Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target to $25.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPRI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

NYSE:CPRI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.66. The company had a trading volume of 331,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Capri has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Capri by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 1,916.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 82,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Capri by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

