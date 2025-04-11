OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Lowered by Varde Management L.P.

Varde Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,540 shares during the quarter. OneMain accounts for about 13.0% of Varde Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Varde Management L.P.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMF. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.17.

View Our Latest Report on OneMain

OneMain Stock Down 5.7 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $43.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.