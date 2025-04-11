Concorde Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Onefund LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 292 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $297,124.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,123.85. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total value of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $716.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,073.93.

Shares of NOW opened at $784.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $880.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $973.99. The stock has a market cap of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

