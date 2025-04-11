Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of BK opened at $76.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $52.64 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

