Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 396,491 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 314.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,491 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,550,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,857,337,000 after buying an additional 7,372,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 595.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 296,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,694 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,109,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,437,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $136,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,492 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $41.29.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4117 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.