Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 20,478 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 623,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,478 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $21,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,925,000 after buying an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in STAG Industrial by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $30.93 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1242 dividend. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on STAG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STAG

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.