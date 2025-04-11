DRW Securities LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

Nucor Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $199.15.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 26.16%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

