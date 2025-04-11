DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after purchasing an additional 555,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $624,666,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $553,572,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,989,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,529,000 after purchasing an additional 260,071 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.42.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.76. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.2685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

