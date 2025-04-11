Phoenix Financial Ltd. Sells 268 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,858,428,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,529,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,279,000 after purchasing an additional 731,690 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,630,000 after purchasing an additional 607,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,453,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,193,000 after buying an additional 469,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $142.35 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 301.23%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

