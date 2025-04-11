Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Holdings Lowered by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC decreased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,259 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,070,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $104.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.65 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.91.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

