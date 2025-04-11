Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Decreased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 109,445 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 193,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 127,558 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 56,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 200,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 82,352 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 188.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,159 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

