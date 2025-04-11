Bank of Hawaii Sells 96 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Intuit were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 590,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,984,000 after purchasing an additional 268,060 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $621,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800. The trade was a 99.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731 in the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $577.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $591.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.88. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $714.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $640.00 to $660.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.00.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

