Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.60.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $27,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,879,364.70. This represents a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Down 7.8 %

HES stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $163.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

