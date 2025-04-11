Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 114,865 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 63.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,865 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $28,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 209.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 112,667 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,078,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,197,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of HQY opened at $79.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $115.59.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

