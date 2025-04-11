American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,358 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AHR stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -370.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

