Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $4.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.65. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.23 and a 12 month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $1.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.