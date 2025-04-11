Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 151,631 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 649.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,631 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Dollar Tree by 23.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 21,985 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 738.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 37.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.30.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.84.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

