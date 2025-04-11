Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 201.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,360,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,255,000 after buying an additional 35,884,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,914,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,504,000 after acquiring an additional 26,780,137 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,961,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,237,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 228.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,926,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074,601 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,927,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621,242 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of SCHV opened at $24.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.1412 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.