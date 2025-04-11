Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Cut to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NHYDY stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.97. 498,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.18). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

