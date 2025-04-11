Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

Nutrien (TSE:NTRGet Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutrien to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.00.

Shares of TSE:NTR traded up C$1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$69.21. 46,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,819. The stock has a market cap of C$23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.38. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$60.74 and a 12-month high of C$83.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10.

In other news, Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$369,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson purchased 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,250 shares of company stock worth $678,302 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

