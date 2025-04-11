Seneschal Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Seneschal Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Seneschal Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,081,000 after buying an additional 1,170,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,653,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,709 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,197,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174,281 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,852,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,296,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 3,083,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,817,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $183.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

