Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 227.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,612,571.75. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

NYSE ROP opened at $549.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $573.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $499.47 and a one year high of $595.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

