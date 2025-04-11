iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Eley Financial Management Inc

Eley Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Eley Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,637,301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after purchasing an additional 655,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,773,000 after buying an additional 643,669 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

