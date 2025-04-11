BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

BB Seguridade Participações Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBSEY traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 138,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,071. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. BB Seguridade Participações had a return on equity of 73.91% and a net margin of 85.43%. The company had revenue of $448.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

