Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,132 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. UBS Group raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 1.0 %

BTI stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The company has a market cap of $84.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.38.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.7491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

