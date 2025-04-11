Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

Get Aflac alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aflac

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $104.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 28.76%. Research analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aflac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 10.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,391,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,529,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 75.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after acquiring an additional 116,341 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 29.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 4.4% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.