Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 1,114 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,595,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $849,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,094,317.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOUR. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

