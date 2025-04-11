Elios Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Elios Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 103.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

