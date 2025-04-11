RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $82,033.84 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $82,033.84 or 0.98899562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $229.20 million and $8.20 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,861.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00365368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.35 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.94 or 0.00243456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00018098 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 79,880.15588669 USD and is down -1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

