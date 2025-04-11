B. Riley Lowers Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Price Target to $119.00

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $136.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $67.89 on Friday. Core Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $134.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.44. Core Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $595.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Natural Resources news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 8,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $663,769.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,104.40. This represents a 39.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Natural Resources by 340.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Core Natural Resources by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Core Natural Resources by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

