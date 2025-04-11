Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 1.7 %

IART opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 821.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

