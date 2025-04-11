FY2026 EPS Estimates for Fastenal Decreased by William Blair

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Fastenal in a report released on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn $2.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.91.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

FAST opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.67. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.