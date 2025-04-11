Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,285,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 1,338,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 84,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,326,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,985,000 after acquiring an additional 358,868 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,032,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,120,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

