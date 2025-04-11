Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Datadog were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 407.6% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,905,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,163,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Down 4.4 %

DDOG stock opened at $93.18 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.63 and a 52 week high of $170.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.71, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.47, for a total transaction of $3,486,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,289,676.49. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,672 shares of company stock worth $63,344,272. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.67.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

