IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in IES were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in IES in the fourth quarter worth about $955,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of IES by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,449 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IES by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Performance

NASDAQ IESC opened at $180.66 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.73 and a one year high of $320.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.51.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

