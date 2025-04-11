First Foundation Advisors Invests $862,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 10,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.886 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHG

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.