Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $7,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hawkins by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Hawkins by 900.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 74,320 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $110.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $117.84.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.37%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hawkins in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

