Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. This represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.71.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $436.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $412.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.88. The stock has a market cap of $98.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $362.21 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

