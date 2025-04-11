Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.8% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $85.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.66 and a 12-month high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.2159 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

