Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 91,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.27. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

