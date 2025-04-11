Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $14,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 72,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 11,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,116,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.83 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

