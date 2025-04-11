KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH reduced its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,075 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for approximately 3.9% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in KLA were worth $55,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,496,833,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,046,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,608 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,756,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,455,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,926,000 after buying an additional 292,907 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,937,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $656.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $896.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $707.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $695.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.36.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLAC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.17.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $5,078,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,867,606.76. This trade represents a 19.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

