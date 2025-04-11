Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,497 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.5 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $509.77 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $648.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.55 and a 200-day moving average of $602.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.