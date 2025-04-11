Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys New Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Down 3.6 %

LEN stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.07.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

