Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $75,535,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter worth about $72,579,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 10,320.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,932,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Celsius Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.02, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. This trade represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

