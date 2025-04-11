Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,900 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 155.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $444.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

